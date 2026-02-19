US pulls forces from Syria as new government exerts control

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration is withdrawing forces from Syria as part of a strategic shift now that the government of President Ahmed al-Sharaa is taking control of the fight against terror groups, according to a senior US official.

A significant US troop presence is no longer required in Syria, according to the official who detailed the decision on condition of anonymity, but the Trump administration is ready to respond to Islamic State threats in the region. Some US personnel are leaving as part of a transition process.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Feb 18 that the US was in the process of withdrawing all of the estimated 1,000 troops it maintains in Syria. The Journal cited three American officials whom it did not identify.

Spokespeople for the Pentagon and US Central Command declined to comment.

Last week, t he Syrian army took control of the Al-Tanf military base from US troops, ending an American military presence that lasted for a decade at a key site in the country’s south-east. Mr Al-Sharaa agreed to join the US-led coalition to defeat ISIS, earning American sanctions relief and backing to take over Kurdish-controlled north-eastern areas.

At the same time, the Islamic State still retains a presence in the country. ISIS carried out an attack that killed two US Army soldiers and an interpreter in Palmyra, Syria, in December 2025, and US forces have struck more than 100 targets while capturing or killing more than 50 ISIS militants over the past two months. BLOOMBERG