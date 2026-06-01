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US proposes new plan to ease Israel-Lebanon tensions amid fighting

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People clear the debris at the site of an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, May 28, 2026. REUTERS/Raghed Waked

People clearing the debris at the site of an Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs, Lebanon, on May 28.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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WASHINGTON – US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with both Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the diplomatic negotiations between Israel and Lebanon, and has proposed a plan to allow for “gradual de-escalation”, a US official said on May 31.

The US has proposed that as a first step, the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group would stop all attacks on Israel and, in return, Israel would refrain from escalation in Beirut, the official said.

“This would create space for gradual de-escalation and an effective cessation of hostilities,” according to the official.

Aoun is said to have tried to advance the proposal and secure an agreement.

However, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who claimed to “guarantee” Hezbollah’s commitment to a ceasefire, placed the burden on Israel to stop “shooting first”.

Netanyahu had said on May 31 that he ordered troops to move further into Lebanon in the battle against Hezbollah, despite a ceasefire announced more than six weeks ago.

In the latest advance, Israeli troops seized the 900-year-old Beaufort Castle and a strategic ridge in southern Lebanon, the military said earlier on May 31, a day after one of the heaviest days of Hezbollah fire towards northern Israel since the April ceasefire, prompting school closures and restrictions.

The US official said that the US did not expect Israel to absorb ongoing attacks on its civilians from Hezbollah. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.