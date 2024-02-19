US-owned cargo ship attacked with missiles twice off Yemen

The Iran-backed Houthis, who control much of war-torn Yemen, have been harassing shipping in the region since November. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Feb 19, 2024, 09:23 PM
Published
Feb 19, 2024, 09:03 PM

DUBAI – A US-owned cargo ship came under attack twice in two hours off southern Yemen, maritime security firm Ambrey said on Feb 19.

The Sea Champion, with 23 crew members, was sailing from Argentina to Aden carrying grain when it was attacked, Greek Shipping Ministry sources told Reuters.

The Greek-flagged bulk carrier reported a “missile attack” in the Gulf of Aden before another projectile hit the water just metres from the ship, Ambrey said.

“The vessel reported a projectile impacting the water 10m to 15m off the vessel’s starboard side,” the report said. “Two hours prior, the bulker had reported the first incident.”

No injuries or damage were reported in either incident and the ship was continuing its journey to Aden, Ambrey said.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, run by the British navy, said the ship reported “an explosion in close proximity to the vessel” but no injuries or damage.

The Iran-backed Houthis, who control much of war-torn Yemen, have been harassing shipping in the region since November in a campaign they say is in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas war. AFP, REUTERS

More On This Topic
Houthis vow to continue attacks in Red Sea in solidarity with Palestinians
US says it struck 5 Houthi targets in Yemen, including underwater drone

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top