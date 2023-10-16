US officials hope Gaza crossing opens on Monday, White House says

WASHINGTON - White House officials are hoping the Rafah crossing at the border with Egypt can be opened for a few hours later on Monday to allow some people to leave Gaza before an expected Israeli ground offensive, White House spokesman John Kirby said.

“Right now it’s still closed,” Mr Kirby told CNN in an interview.

“We’re hoping, hoping, that sometime later today, it can be open for a period of hours. But again, we just have to kind of wait and see how this goes,” he said, noting that hopes of the crossing being open over the weekend “were dashed”.

“We’re going to keep working at this very, very hard,” Mr Kirby added.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is back in Israel seeking to secure an agreement to allow at least some US citizens to leave the small coastal enclave, which is under Israeli bombardment after a brutal Hamas attack on Israel civilians.

The United States had told its citizens in Gaza to go to the crossing. The US government estimates the number of dual-citizen Palestinian-Americans in Gaza at 500 to 600. REUTERS

