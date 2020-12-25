US officials agree on 'options' to deter attacks in Iraq

WASHINGTON • Top US national security officials have agreed on a proposed range of options to present to President Donald Trump aimed at deterring any attack on US military or diplomatic personnel in Iraq, a senior administration official told Reuters.

The meeting on Wednesday was spurred by an attack on Sunday in which rockets landed in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone compound targeting the United States Embassy and causing some minor damage, the Iraqi military and the embassy said.

The so-called principals committee group, including acting Defence Secretary Christopher Miller, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien met at the White House, said the official, who requested anonymity.

A "range of options" would be presented soon to Mr Trump, said the official, who would not describe the content of the options or say whether they included military action.

"Each one is designed to be non-escalatory and to deter further attack," the official said.

After the meeting, Mr Trump, without giving evidence, said on Twitter that the rockets on Sunday were from Iran and "we hear chatter of additional attacks against Americans in Iraq". "Some friendly health advice to Iran: If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over," Mr Trump said.

Iran's Foreign Minister yesterday dismissed Mr Trump's allegations that Iran was behind the rocket attack. "Putting your own citizens at risk abroad won't divert attention from catastrophic failures at home," Mr Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted.

The Iraqi military blamed Sunday's attack on an "outlaw group".

The US Central Command said the attack was "almost certainly" conducted by an "Iranian-backed rogue militia group".

"While this 21-rocket attack caused no US injuries or casualties, the attack did damage buildings in the US Embassy compound, and was clearly NOT intended to avoid casualties," it said in a statement.

Another US official, also speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that after the meeting of senior leaders, the strategy was to be vocal about Sunday's attack but there was not a move towards using military force. The official added that the calculus could change if there were future attacks, especially if they harmed Americans.

In recent days, there has been increased concern and vigilance about what Iranian-backed forces might do in the lead-up to the anniversary of the Jan 3 US drone strike in Iraq that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, the official said.

