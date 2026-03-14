US offers $12m reward for info on top Iran leaders

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Besides cash, the US is also offering "relocation" for information as to the whereabouts of 10 Iranians, including Iran’s new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.

WASHINGTON - The US State Department offered a US$10 million (S$12.8 million) reward on March 13 for information about Iran’s new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei and other top officials.

Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni and Minister of Intelligence and Security Esmail Khatib were among the 10 individuals on the State Department list.

“These individuals command and direct various elements of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which plans, organises and executes terrorism around the world,” the State Department said.

It urged tipsters to send information via Tor or Signal and said “your information could make you eligible for relocation and a reward.”

The State Department’s “Rewards for Justice” programme offers cash for intelligence leading to the capture or prosecution of wanted individuals.

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei’s father, Ali Khamenei, was killed in a bombing on Feb 28 at the start of the US-Israeli war against Iran. AFP