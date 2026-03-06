US not expanding military objectives in Iran, Hegseth says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The US has hit more than 2,000 targets in Iran over the past six days.

– US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said on March 5 that the US was not expanding its military objectives in Iran, after President Donald Trump told Reuters that the US must be involved in choosing the next leader of Iran.

The Pentagon earlier this week said the military campaign, known as Operation Epic Fury, is focused on destroying Iran’s offensive missiles, missile production and Navy, while not allowing Tehran to have a nuclear weapon.

“There’s no expansion in our objectives. We know exactly what we’re trying to achieve,” Mr Hegseth said.

He added that Mr Trump was “having a heck of a say in who runs Iran given the ongoing operation”.

In a telephone interview with Reuters on March 5 , Mr Trump said the US would have to help pick the next person to lead the country.