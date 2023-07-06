US Navy says it prevented Iran from seizing tankers in Gulf of Oman

DUBAI - The US Navy said it had intervened to prevent Iran from seizing two commercial tankers in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday, in the latest in a series of attacks on ships in the area since 2019.

At 1am local time on Wednesday (5am Singapore time), an Iranian naval vessel approached the Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker TRF Moss in international waters in the Gulf of Oman, according to the US Navy.

“The Iranian vessel departed the scene when US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul arrived on station,” it said in a statement, adding that it had deployed surveillance assets including maritime patrol aircraft.

The Navy said that around three hours later it received a distress call from Bahamas-flagged oil tanker Richmond Voyager while the ship was more than 30km off the coast of Muscat, Oman, and transiting international waters.

“Another Iranian naval vessel had closed within one mile of Richmond Voyager while hailing the commercial tanker to stop,” the Navy statement said, adding that the McFaul directed course towards the merchant ship at maximum speed.

“Prior to McFaul’s arrival on scene, Iranian personnel fired multiple, long bursts from both small arms and crew-served weapons,” the Navy said.

“Richmond Voyager sustained no casualties or significant damage. However, several rounds hit the ship’s hull near crew living spaces. The Iranian navy vessel departed when McFaul arrived.”

US oil major Chevron confirmed that it managed the Richmond Voyager, that crew onboard were safe and the vessel was operating normally.

The TRF Moss’ Singapore-based manager, listed in databases as Navig8 Chemicals Asia, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

No Iranian comment

Iran’s state news agency IRNA said on Wednesday that Iranian authorities have not commented yet on the matter.

Vice-Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of US Naval Forces Central Command, cited “the exceptional effort by the McFaul crew for immediately responding and preventing another seizure”.

Since 2019, there has been a series of attacks on shipping in strategic Gulf waters at times of tension between the United States and Iran.

Iran seized two oil tankers in a week just over a month ago, the US Navy said.