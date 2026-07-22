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US military says it has ended its latest strikes on Iran

WASHINGTON, July 21 - The U.S. military said it has completed its 11th consecutive day of strikes on Iran.

U.S. Central Command said the strikes targeted Iranian military operations centers, maritime capabilities, aircraft hangars, drone storage facilities, and military logistics infrastructure.

The strikes, CENTCOM said, aimed to "further degrade" Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

CENTCOM said Iran has attacked more than 30 commercial vessels transiting the strait.

"The unwarranted attacks have endangered hundreds of innocent mariners and undermined freedom of navigation," it said. REUTERS