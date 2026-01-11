Straitstimes.com header logo

US announces ‘large-scale’ strikes against ISIS in Syria

The strikes are the latest US response to a Dec 13 attack by ISIS in Syria that killed two US soldiers and a US civilian interpreter.

  • US and allied forces conducted "large-scale" strikes against ISIS in Syria on January 10 after a deadly December attack.
  • The strikes, part of Operation Hawkeye Strike, targeted ISIS throughout Syria, responding to the Palmyra attack that killed three Americans.
  • The Palmyra attack was the first since Bashar al-Assad's overthrow, and the US is involved in Operation Inherent Resolve to combat ISIS.

WASHINGTON - US and allied forces carried out “large-scale” strikes against the Islamic State militant group in Syria on Jan 10, the US military said, in the latest response to an attack in December that left three Americans dead.

Washington said a lone gunman from the militant group carried out

the Dec 13 attack

in Palmyra - home to UNESCO-listed ancient ruins and once controlled by militant fighters - that killed two US soldiers and a US civilian interpreter.

“The strikes today targeted ISIS throughout Syria” and were part of Operation Hawkeye Strike, which was launched “in direct response to the deadly ISIS attack on US and Syrian forces in Palmyra,” US Central Command said in a statement on X, using an acronym for the group, which is known as Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

The US and Jordan carried out

a previous round of strikes

as part of the same operation in December, hitting dozens of ISIS targets.

The Palmyra attack was the first such incident since

the overthrow of Syria’s longtime ruler

Bashar al-Assad in December 2024.

The US personnel who were targeted were supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the international effort to combat ISIS, which seized swathes of Syrian and Iraqi territory in 2014.

The militants were ultimately defeated by local ground forces backed by international air strikes and other support, but ISIS still has a presence in Syria, especially in the country’s vast desert.

US President Donald Trump has long been sceptical of Washington’s presence in Syria, ordering the withdrawal of troops during his first term but ultimately leaving American forces in the country.

The Pentagon announced in April that the United States would halve the number of US personnel in Syria in the following months, while US envoy for Syria Tom Barrack said in June that Washington would eventually reduce its bases in the country to one. AFP

