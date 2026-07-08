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US launches new strikes on Iran after reinstating oil sanctions over shipping attacks

US Central Command accused Iran of earlier attacking three commercial vessels that were transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

WASHINGTON - The US military unleashed a new wave of strikes against Iran on July 7 and revoked a licence allowing the country to sell oil after three tankers were hit in the Strait of Hormuz, putting pressure on an already fragile ceasefire.

After a day in which huge crowds mourned Iran’s slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the holy city of Qom, US Central Command announced that it had begun a series of strikes intended to impose heavy costs.



US forces “have begun launching a series of powerful strikes against Iran to impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping,” US Central Command said in a social media post.

“Iran’s demonstrated aggression was unwarranted, dangerous, and a clear violation of the ceasefire,” it added on X.

Iran’s media reported several explosions early on July 8 local time in the southern port city of Sirik, Qeshm Island and Bandar Abbas, but provided no immediate details on the cause of the blasts or any casualties or damage.

The incidents were only the latest to threaten the ceasefire that the US and Iran struck in June, pausing the conflict that started in February with US and Israeli strikes across the Islamic Republic.

In a potentially major blow to that agreement, Washington moved on July 7 to withdraw a key concession that had allowed Iran to sell oil on international markets. Oil prices rose more than 3 per cent after the US said it was pulling the oil sales licence.



Oil jumped as the US launched the wave of strikes against Iran, with West Texas Intermediate surging above US$72 a barrel, while Brent closed near US$74.

Oil’s rebound, after futures had plunged in the second quarter as regional tensions cooled, threatens a new wave of disruption for global energy markets, reported Bloomberg. The attacks – both against commercial vessels and the US reprisals – stand to dissuade shipowners and regional producers from attempting transits of Hormuz, which links Persian Gulf suppliers to global markets.

A US official said earlier negotiators continued to work in good faith towards a final agreement with Iran. But control of the strait has given Tehran immense leverage, effectively allowing it to force a stalemate with the world’s most powerful military.

Analysts say Tehran uses attacks on ships to underscore that leverage as it negotiates a long-term peace deal with the US. Under June’s interim US-Iran agreement, the US Treasury issued a June 22 general licence to allow the sale of crude oil and petrochemical and petroleum products of Iranian origin through Aug 21.

In revoking that licence on July 7, it gave Iran until July 17 to wind down any transactions. Iran’s foreign ministry condemned the Treasury’s move, saying the decision breached the framework agreement to end the war and adding that Washington would be responsible for the consequences.

The ministry said early on July 8 that Iran would take any measure it deemed necessary to safeguard its interests and national security.

Qatar blamed Iran for attacking the vessels, including the huge Qatari liquefied natural gas tanker, the Al Rekayyat, which reported being struck overnight by a drone that caused a fire in its engine room. The crew were safe and being evacuated.

A Saudi-flagged crude oil tanker, believed to be the supertanker Wedyan, was also damaged off Oman, maritime security sources said. The cause was not immediately clear.

Qatar’s foreign ministry said it had summoned Iran’s deputy ambassador and handed him a protest note following the attack on the tanker.

Iran’s foreign ministry said Qatar’s accusations were perplexing and that Tehran was diligently fulfilling its commitments but asserted that commercial vessels faced risks for using routes not coordinated with Iran.

A second US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said initial indications were that Iran had fired at three commercial vessels.

Hundreds of thousands take to streets in Qom

Iran’s clerical rulers aim to install a permanent system to collect fees in what would amount to a huge shift of the balance of power in a region where Washington has long acted as guarantor of security. At home, the leadership has used the mourning for Khamenei that began last week to show its control after Khamenei was killed with his daughter, granddaughter, son-in-law and daughter-in-law on the war’s first day.

The caskets of the slain leader and family were driven through the streets of the seminary city of Qom on Tuesday, where many hundreds of thousands of people carried flags and banners comparing Khamenei to revered Shi’ite martyrs.

In chants they vowed to avenge Khamenei. Some bore placards and banners reading “KILL TRUMP”.

Later on July 7 Iranian state media showed what it said was footage of an airplane carrying Khamenei’s coffin at the airport of the Shi’ite holy shrine city of Najaf in neighbouring Iraq.

Trump: ‘Make a deal or we’re going to finish the job’

The war has been paused under the interim peace deal reached in June, intended to provide a 60-day period for negotiations on a permanent deal. A round of indirect talks in Qatar ended last week with no sign of headway towards a lasting peace.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to resume bombing, most recently on Monday when he told reporters in the Oval Office: “We’re either going to make a deal or we’re going to finish the job..... We can knock down their bridges in one hour, we can knock out their energy supply.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said that under the terms of the interim ceasefire memorandum, negotiations on the final deal would “not commence if threats continue”.

In launching the war four months ago, Trump said his aims were to destroy Iran’s nuclear and missile programmes, end its ability to threaten its neighbours and create conditions for Iranians to topple their leaders.

None of those goals has been met, although Washington says a permanent deal will halt what it says is an Iranian programme that could make a nuclear bomb, which Iran says it never sought. REUTERS, BLOOMBERG