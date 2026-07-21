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US military completes its latest strikes on Iran, marking the 10th successive night of attacks

An explosion at an unknown location, during what U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) says are strikes on Iran, in this screengrab taken from a handout video released on July 20, 2026. U.S. Central Command/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, July 20 - The U.S. military said late on Monday it finished its latest round of strikes on Iran, saying it hit Iranian military command centers, missile and drone launch sites, maritime capabilities and air defense systems.

The U.S. Central Command made the announcement in a post on social media website X.

• The latest round of U.S. strikes on Iran lasted about five hours, according to the U.S. military, marking 10 consecutive nights of American strikes on Iran.

• Washington said it is attempting to "degrade Iran's ability to continue attacking commercial vessels flowing through the Strait of Hormuz."

• The Iran war began when the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on February 28 and Iran responded with its own strikes on Israel and Gulf states that host U.S. bases.

• U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran and Israeli attacks on Lebanon during the war have killed thousands and displaced millions.

• The war has raised oil prices and shaken global markets.

• U.S. troop deaths in the war rose to 17 over the weekend.

• On Monday, Trump vowed revenge against Iran after the deadly weekend for U.S. troops.

• In the past week, Trump threatened to expand the targets being struck in Iran to include energy plants and bridges.

• The 1949 Geneva Conventions on humanitarian conduct in war prohibit attacks on sites considered essential for civilians.

• After Trump's past threats to strike such targets, international law experts in the U.S. said earlier this year such attacks may amount to war crimes. REUTERS