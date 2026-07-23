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US military completes 12th straight night of strikes on Iran

WASHINGTON, July 22 - The U.S. military said on Wednesday it completed its latest round of strikes on Iran at President Donald Trump's direction, for a 12th successive night of American attacks.

Here are details and quotes:

• "U.S. forces struck Iranian military targets including maritime capabilities, missile and drone storage facilities, coastal surveillance sites, and air defense assets," the U.S. Central Command said in a statement.

• In July, U.S. forces have targeted dozens of Iranian military sites on land while resuming a blockade against Iran at sea, it added.

• The latest U.S. strikes lasted five hours, the military said.

• The Iran war began when the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on February 28 and Iran responded with its own strikes on Israel and Gulf states that host U.S. bases.

• U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran and Israeli attacks on Lebanon have since killed thousands and displaced millions.

• U.S. troop deaths have risen to 18 in recent days.

• Trump vowed on Wednesday to destroy an Iranian bridge or power plant every time Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

• Trump has also previously threatened to target energy plants and bridges.

• Iran's joint military command warned that if the threat was carried out, its forces would target regional oil, gas, electricity and economic facilities, state media said.

• The 1949 Geneva Conventions on humanitarian conduct in war prohibit attacks on sites considered essential for civilians.

• Such attacks may amount to war crimes, international law experts in the United States said in April, after Trump's threats.

• Trump's threat that month to destroy Iran's entire civilization also drew wide condemnation. REUTERS