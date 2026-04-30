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US military commanders to brief Trump on new options against Iran, Axios reports

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A plan focused on taking over part of Strait of Hormuz to reopen it to commercial shipping is also expected to be shared with US President Donald Trump.

A plan focused on taking over part of Strait of Hormuz to reopen it to commercial shipping is also expected to be shared with US President Donald Trump.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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US President Donald Trump will receive a briefing on new plans for potential military action against Iran on April 30 from the leader of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), Admiral Brad Cooper, Axios reported on April 29.

The briefing will take place on April 30, according to the report which cited unidentified sources. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CENTCOM has prepared a plan for a “short and powerful” wave of strikes on Iran, likely including infrastructure targets, Axios reported, citing sources.

Washington would hope to make Iran more flexible on the negotiating table on the nuclear issues, the report added.

Another plan expected to be shared with Mr Trump is focused on taking over part of the Strait of Hormuz to reopen it to commercial shipping, the report added, saying such an operation may involve ground forces.

Another option that might come up in the briefing is a special forces operation to secure Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium, Axios said.

US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine is also expected to attend the briefing on April 30, Axios reported. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.