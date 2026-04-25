US-Kuwaiti journalist leaves Kuwait after release from detention, US official says

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WASHINGTON, April 24 - U.S.-Kuwaiti journalist Ahmed Shihab-Eldin, who was detained in Kuwait over online posts related to the Iran war, has been released and departed the Gulf nation.

A U.S. State Department official said on Friday that Shihab-Eldin, 41, had left Kuwait.

Last week, the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists said Shihab-Eldin had not been seen in public since March 2, after being detained by Kuwaiti authorities during a crackdown by Gulf nations on people filming or posting footage from the conflict that started when the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran at the end of February.

Shihab-Eldin had been visiting family in Kuwait and was arrested on March 3, according to CPJ. The media watchdog said he was charged with spreading false information, harming national security and misusing his mobile phone.

A Kuwaiti court acquitted Shihab-Eldin on all charges following nearly two months of detention, CPJ said on Thursday, citing a statement from lawyers for Shihab-Eldin's sisters. CPJ said it welcomed the acquittal.

The press freedom group and other human rights advocates had earlier called on Kuwait to release Shihab-Eldin and drop all charges against him.

"We can confirm that American journalist Ahmed Shihab-Eldin has safely departed Kuwait. While in detention, the State Department was in contact with Mr. Shihab-Eldin and provided consular assistance," the State Department official said.

The official had no further comment, citing privacy and other considerations. Kuwait's embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kuwait enacted a law on March 15 that included a provision carrying prison terms of up to 10 years for spreading false rumors related to military entities with the intent of undermining confidence in them.

Shihab-Eldin before his detention had posted videos and images related to the war on social media sites, including footage showing a U.S. fighter jet crash in Kuwait.

Shihab-Eldin describes himself as an independent journalist who has worked for international media outlets including the New York Times, HBO, Vice, PBS, BBC and Al Jazeera.

The U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on February 28. Iran responded with its own strikes on Israel and Gulf states with U.S. bases. U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran and Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed thousands and displaced millions.

A fragile ceasefire in the Iran war began over two weeks ago.

Kuwait's Interior Ministry said on February 28 the public should refrain from filming missile interceptions, sharing such footage on social media, and filming security personnel at work, urging people to rely on official sources. REUTERS