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US issues ‘worldwide caution’ alert for American citizens over Mid-East tensions

The US Embassy in Kuwait on June 24. The State Department has warned of the heightened possibility of attacks targeting US diplomatic facilities.

WASHINGTON – The US State Department issued on July 20 an alert urging American citizens around the world to “exercise increased caution” over the war with Iran.

The alert said that “due to heightened tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation”.

“Americans outside the Middle East should reconsider travel to and through the region,” it said.

It warned of the heightened possibility of attacks targeting US diplomatic facilities “or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world”. AFP