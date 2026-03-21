US issues 30-day sanctions waiver for sale of Iranian oil at sea

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This was the third time the US has temporarily waived sanctions in about two weeks.

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The Trump administration on March 20 issued a 30-day sanctions waiver for the purchase of Iranian oil at sea to ease energy supply pressures since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

This was the third time the US has temporarily waived sanctions in about two weeks. The US had previously eased sanctions on Russian oil and on March 20 issued a general licence allowing the sale of Iranian crude oil and petroleum products loaded on vessels as of March 20 to April 19, according to the licence posted to the Treasury Department’s website.

“By temporarily unlocking this existing supply for the world, the United States will quickly bring approximately 140 million barrels of oil to global markets, expanding the amount of worldwide energy and helping to relieve the temporary pressures on supply caused by Iran,” Mr Bessent said in a statement on social media platform X.

“In essence, we will be using the Iranian barrels against Tehran to keep the price down as we continue Operation Epic Fury,” he added. REUTERS