US, Israelis discussing potential Biden visit to Israel, says source

A source confirmed Israeli news reports that Mr Biden had been invited to visit the US' biggest ally in the Middle East. PHOTO: REUTERS
WASHINGTON - US and Israelis officials are discussing the possibility of a visit to Israel soon by US President Joe Biden at the invitation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

A visit by Mr Biden to show support for the biggest US ally in the Middle East would follow a similar visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is currently in the region.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed reports by a variety of Israeli news outlets that Mr Netanyahu invited Mr Biden during a recent phone call about response to the attack on Israel by Hamas militants.

The White House declined to comment.

“We have no new travel to announce,” said National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson. REUTERS

