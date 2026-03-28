US-Israeli strikes kill at least 12 in multiple residential, civilian areas: Iran media

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Iranian officials and journalists stand next to the wreckage of vehicles during the visit of a car service centre in eastern Tehran that was hit by a missile strike, on March 28.

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TEHRAN - Iranian media said on March 28 that US-Israeli strikes hit multiple residential areas, killing more than a dozen people overnight.

Strikes on residential areas in Borujerd, a city in the western province of Lorestan, killed seven and wounded 36 others, Fars news agency quoted provincial official Ghodratollah Valadi as saying.

Similar attacks on the north-western city of Zanjan on March 28 killed at least five people and wounded seven others, according to ISNA, quoting the city’s political deputy governor Ali Sadeghi.

AFP was not able to independently verify any of these tolls.

Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran on Feb 28, killing the Islamic republic’s supreme leader and sparking a war that has since spread across the Middle East.

Iran has yet to provide an overall death toll, with the latest tally of over 1,200 released on March 8, according to the health ministry.

Blasts rocked the Iranian capital overnight, hitting Iran’s University of Science and Technology in the city’s north-east causing damages to the buildings but no casualties, local media reported.

It was not immediately clear if other locations were hit in the overnight strikes.

On March 28, rescuers from the Iranian Red Crescent were pulling bodies out from under the rubble of residential buildings in the western city of Kermanshah where at least 13 people were killed in separate attacks there the day before, according to local media.

AFP has not been able to access sites outside of the Iranian capital or independently verify figures, but journalists in Tehran have reported damage to multiple residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure. AFP