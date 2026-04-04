US-Israeli strike near Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant kills one: State media

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The strike was the fourth targeting the area since the outbreak of the war.

- A projectile from a US-Israeli attack struck near Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant on April 4 , killing one person, state media reported, as the Iranian foreign minister warned against further attacks on the site.

The strike was the fourth targeting the area since the outbreak of Iran’s war with the US and Israel on Feb 28, according to the official IRNA news agency.

The Bushehr plant is located in southern Iran on the Gulf coast.

“Following the US-Zionist criminal attacks, this Saturday morning, around 8.30am, a projectile hit the area near the Bushehr nuclear power plant in the south-west,” IRNA said.

It added that one of the facility’s guards was killed but noted there was no damage to the plant itself.

Later, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said continued attacks on the site could eventually lead to radioactive fallout that would “end life in GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) capitals, not Tehran”.

No increase in radiation levels was reported following the strike on April 4, according the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The agency’s chief Rafael Grossi called for “maximum military restraint to avoid risk of a nuclear accident”, according to a post by the agency on social media platform X. AFP