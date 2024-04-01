US, Israeli officials meeting virtually on April 1 over planned Rafah assault: US official

A Palestinian woman holding her son at a Rafah health centre in April. Israel plans to send ground forces into the city. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Apr 01, 2024, 10:47 PM
Published
Apr 01, 2024, 10:23 PM

JERUSALEM – The United States and Israel were due to hold a virtual meeting on April 1 on the planned offensive in Gaza’s Rafah, a week after Israel called off a delegation’s visit to Washington.

Tensions have risen between Israel and its chief backer the US over the heavy civilian death toll in Gaza, and especially over Israeli plans to send ground forces into Gaza’s crowded southern city of Rafah.

Israel had agreed to send a delegation to Washington for discussions on the plans, but cancelled the trip after the US failed to veto a United Nations Security Council ceasefire call and abstained instead.

“The meeting is scheduled for (April 1). It will be online. There may be a meeting in person later this week,” said an Israeli source, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A US official confirmed the virtual meeting, adding that “we anticipate follow-up meetings in person following additional work by expert teams”. AFP

More On This Topic
Israel asks US to reschedule scrapped meeting on Rafah military plans
US makes new push for Gaza ceasefire to head off famine, Rafah assault

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top