US, Israel hit five oil sites in and near Tehran: Official

Smoke rises following an explosion, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran on March 7.

PHOTO: REUTERS

TEHRAN – The United States and Israel hit five oil facilities with overnight strikes in and near the Iranian capital that killed four people, an official told state TV on March 8.

“Last night, four oil depots and a petroleum products transport centre in Tehran and the Alborz were attacked by enemy aircraft,” the CEO of the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company, Mr Keramat Veyskarami, told state TV.

“Four of our personnel, including two oil tanker drivers, were killed in the incident,” he added, saying facilities “were damaged” but the “fire was brought under control”.

Smoke from fires overnight hung over the capital, casting a dark haze across the city as morning broke.

Residents reported the smell of burning lingered in the air.

Mr Veyskarami said Iran’s oil depots have “sufficient gasoline reserves”.

On Feb 28, the US and Israel

launched strikes on Iran that killed its supreme leader

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and triggered a war in the Middle East.

Iran responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as US interests across the region. AFP

