US, Israel, Egypt and Qatar have agreed on ‘basic contours’ of hostage deal

Families of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza light candles during protest outside the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Feb 25, 2024, 11:48 PM
Published
Feb 25, 2024, 10:37 PM

WASHINGTON - The United States, Egypt, Qatar and Israel have come to an understanding of “basic contours” of a hostage deal for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on CNN on Feb 25.

The deal is still under negotiation, said Mr Sullivan.

He added there will have to be indirect discussions by Qatar and Egypt with Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was not clear whether the deal will materialise.

He declined to discuss specifics but said Hamas needed to “come down to a reasonable situation”.

Mr Netanyahu, speaking in an interview with CBS News, added he was meeting staff later on Feb 25 to review a military plan.

This would include the evacuation of Palestinian civilians in Gaza and an operation to destroy remaining Hamas battalions.

“If we have a deal, it will be delayed somewhat, but it will happen. If we don’t have a deal, we’ll do it anyway,” he told CBS. REUTERS

