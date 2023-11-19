US, Israel and Hamas reach tentative deal to pause conflict and free dozens of hostages: Report

WASHINGTON - Israel, the United States and Hamas have reached a tentative agreement to free dozens of women and children held hostage in Gaza in exchange for a five-day pause in fighting, the Washington Post reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the deal.

As part of the detailed, six-page agreement, all parties would freeze combat operations for at least five days while “an initial 50 or more hostages are released in smaller groups every 24 hours”, the Post reported.

Hamas took about 240 hostages during its Oct 7 rampage inside Israel that killed 1,200 people.

The newspaper said overhead surveillance would monitor ground movement to help police the pause, which also is intended to allow in a significant amount of humanitarian aid.

The hostage release could begin within the next several days, according to people familiar with the agreement.

A White House spokesperson however said Israel and Hamas have not yet reached a deal on a temporary ceasefire.

The US is continuing to work to get a deal between the two sides, the spokesperson said on Saturday night. A second US official confirmed no deal had been reached.

“No deal yet but we continue to work hard to get a deal,” Ms Adrienne Watson, spokesperson for the White House’s National Security Council, said in a statement.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli prime minister’s office on the Post report.

This comes even as Israel prepared on Nov 19 to expand its offensive against Hamas militants to southern Gaza after air strikes killed dozens of Palestinians, including civilians reported to be sheltering at two schools.

After dropping leaflets earlier in the week, Israel on Nov 18 again warned civilians in parts of southern Gaza to relocate as it girds for an onslaught in that part of the small coastal enclave, after subduing the north.

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas after the Palestinian militant group’s Oct 7 rampage into Israel in which its fighters killed 1,200 people and took 240 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

As the conflict entered its seventh week, authorities in Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip raised their death toll to 12,300, including 5,000 children. REUTERS