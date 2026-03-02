Straitstimes.com header logo

US is sinking Iran’s Navy, Trump says

A satellite view shows destroyed naval vessels and buildings after US and Israeli strikes, at Konarak, Iran, March 1, 2026.

PHOTO: REUTERS

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump announced on March 1 that the US military was sinking Iran's Navy, having destroyed nine Iranian warships so far and "going after the rest."

Mr Trump made the announcement in a social media post as the Pentagon intensified its bombings of Iran's military, deploying B-2 stealth bombers from the US to strike at hardened, underground Iranian missile facilities with 900kg bombs.

US strikes also pummeled Iran's naval headquarters, largely destroying it, Mr Trump said.

Iran's military is retaliating with hundreds of missile and drone attacks, and the US

confirmed the first three deaths of US servicemembers

killed in combat on March 1. Another five have been seriously wounded during the conflict, the US military's Central Command said.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits IRGC Navy equipment in Bushehr, Iran, on Feb 13, 2025.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Mr Trump, who announced plans to completely destroy Iran's Navy, said the remaining Iranian warships would soon be sunk.

"They will soon be floating at the bottom of the sea," Mr Trump said.

"Other than that, their Navy is doing very well!" REUTERS

