US intelligence shows Israel 'not responsible' for Gaza hospital strike

WASHINGTON - US intelligence shows Israel was not to blame for a strike on a Gaza hospital, the White House said on Wednesday, as President Joe Biden said it appeared to be the result of a misfired rocket fired by a “terrorist group.”

Mr Biden has backed Israel’s insistence that it did not carry out Tuesday’s hospital strike that killed several hundred people. The Palestinian militant group Hamas says Israel was responsible.

“While we continue to collect information, our current assessment, based on analysis of overhead imagery, intercepts and open source information, is that Israel is not responsible for the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday,” National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said, on social media.

The Senate Intelligence Committee echoed Mr Biden’s view, after reviewing intelligence on the attack.

“Based on this information, we feel confident that the explosion was the result of a failed rocket launch by militant terrorists and not the result of an Israeli airstrike,” Democratic chairman Mark Warner and Republican vice-chairman Marco Rubio said in a statement.

The US intelligence included satellite and infrared data showing the launch of a projectile from militant positions inside Gaza, the New York Times reported, citing US officials.

Israeli officials had supplied Washington with intercepted communications between Hamas officials, while US intelligence had also looked at open source video of the launch, it said.

Mr Biden, in Tel Aviv during a short visit to show solidarity with Israel after deadly Oct 7 attacks on Israel by Hamas militants, told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu it seemed the strike was “done by the other team”.

The US president later gave a firmer attribution of blame, saying that “based on the information we’ve seen to date, it appears as a result of an errant rocket fired by a terrorist group in Gaza.”

He said the assessment relied on “data I was shown by my defence department.”

There was no immediate comment from the Pentagon.