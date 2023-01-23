US imposes sanctions on Iranian officials, IRGC foundation

A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died while in custody of the morallity police in Teheran in September last year. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
7 sec ago
Published
7 min ago

WASHINGTON - The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Cooperative Foundation and senior Iranian officials, stepping up pressure on Teheran over its crackdown on protests.

The move is the latest Washington response to the Iranian crackdown on unrest after the death of young Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in morality police custody in September.

The US Treasury Department in a statement said it designated the IRGC Cooperative Foundation, which it described as an economic conglomerate established by senior officials of the group to manage its investments and presence in sectors of Iran’s economy.

Also targeted were five of its board members, the deputy minister of intelligence and security, and four senior IRGC commanders in Iran, the Treasury said.

Monday’s action targets a “key economic pillar of the IRGC, which funds much of the regime’s brutal suppression; as well as senior security officials coordinating Teheran’s crackdown at the national and provincial levels,” the Treasury said. REUTERS

More On This Topic
EU says it cannot brand Iran's Guards as terror group before court ruling
Iran weaponising death penalty to strike fear, stamp out dissent: UN

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top