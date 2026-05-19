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WASHINGTON – The Trump administration on May 19 imposed sanctions on an Iranian foreign currency exchange house and what it said were front companies overseeing transactions on behalf of Iranian banks, as the US maintains pressure on Tehran.

The move came after Iran said its latest peace proposal to the United States over the war that the US and Israel started on Feb 28 involves ending hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon, the exit of US forces from areas close to Iran, and reparations for destruction caused by the conflict.

The Treasury Department imposed sanctions on the Iran-based Amin Exchange, also known as Ebrahimi and Associates Partnership Company, which it said has a widespread network of front companies spanning multiple jurisdictions, including in the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Hong Kong.

The US also blocked 19 vessels it said were involved in shipping Iranian petroleum and petrochemicals to foreign customers.

The Treasury Department said Iranian exchange houses facilitate billions of dollars in foreign currency transactions a year, enabling the government to evade sanctions and access the international financial system.

It said the front companies oversee hundreds of millions of dollars in transactions on behalf of Iranian banks.

“Iran’s shadow banking system facilitates the illicit transfer of funding for terrorist purposes,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a news release.

“As Treasury systematically dismantles Tehran’s shadow banking system and shadow fleet under Economic Fury, financial institutions must be alert to how the regime manipulates the international financial system to wreak havoc,” he said.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control also designated the following that it said were front companies assisting Amin Exchange:

China-based Ningbo Jiarui Trading

Hong Kong-based Starshine Petrochemical

Hong Kong-based Vigorous Trading

UAE-based Alieen Goods Wholesalers

UAE-based Bold Trading

UAE-based Materium Group

Hong Kong-based Bestfortuna

Hong Kong-based Cheng Pan

The sanctions block US assets of those designated and prevent Americans from doing business with them.

The US also designated vessels for transporting Iranian-origin oil, petroleum products and petrochemicals, including the Barbados flagged liquefied petroleum gas tanker Great Sail, the Palau-flagged products tanker Ocean Wave, and the Panama-flagged chemical/oil tanker Swift Falcon. REUTERS