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US House votes for measure that would end Iran war, in blow to Trump

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WASHINGTON, June 3 - The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday backed a Democratic-led resolution aiming to stop the Iran war until hostilities are authorized by Congress, reflecting growing congressional concern, even among President Donald Trump's Republicans, over the war.

The House voted 215 to 208, as four Republicans voted with Democrats in favor of the war powers resolution. It was the latest setback for Trump in Congress despite his party's slim majorities in both chambers.

The vote is largely symbolic. Any resolution would also have to pass the Senate to become effective, and garner the two-thirds majorities in both chambers to overcome an almost certain Trump veto.

However, it comes after three previous war powers resolutions had failed in the House by increasingly slim margins. And the Senate advanced a separate, but similar resolution last month in a procedural vote, after seven previous attempts had failed. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.