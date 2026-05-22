US hits nine Hezbollah-aligned individuals in Lebanon with sanctions

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Israel and ​Lebanon had agreed to a 45-day extension of a ceasefire last week.

WASHINGTON - The United States on May 21 announced sanctions against nine individuals, including Iran’s designated ambassador to Lebanon, for obstructing the peace process in the Middle Eastern country and impeding the disarmament of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control said the officials were embedded across Lebanon’s Parliament, military, and security sectors, where they worked to preserve Hezbollah’s influence over key Lebanese state institutions.

“Hezbollah is a terrorist organisation and must be fully disarmed,” US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement. Hezbollah, founded in 1982 by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, has been designated a “terrorist group” by the US and Gulf Arab states, including Saudi Arabia.

The US holds the group responsible for suicide bombings in 1983 that killed 241 US service personnel and destroyed the US Marine headquarters in Beirut, along with a French barracks, killing 58 French paratroopers. It blames Hezbollah for a suicide attack on the US Embassy in Beirut in 1983.

Hezbollah finances

Israel and ​Lebanon last week agreed to a 45-day extension of a ceasefire that has tamped down a conflict between Israel ‌and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon that flared months ago after the start of US and Israeli attacks on Iran.

The State Department will pay up to US$10 million (S$12.8 million) for information leading to the disruption of the financial mechanisms of the militant group, spokesperson Tommy Pigott said.

“This is only the beginning. Anyone still shielding or collaborating with this terrorist organization, or otherwise undermining Lebanon’s sovereignty, should understand that they will be held accountable,” Mr Pigott said in a statement.

“A stable, secure, and independent Lebanon requires the full disarmament of Hezbollah and the restoration of the Lebanese government’s exclusive authority over security matters throughout the country.”

Treasury said the people sanctioned on May 21 were:

Mohamed Abdel-Mottaleb Fanich, who leads Hezbollah’s executive council

Hassan Nizammeddine Fadlallah, a Hezbollah member of the Lebanese parliament since 2005, who worked with Al Nour Radio and Al Manar TV, both of which have been sanctioned by the US

Ibrahim al-Moussawi, who heads Hezbollah’s media committee and represents the group in Parliament

Hussein Al-Hajj Hassan, who has represented Hezbollah as a member of the Lebanese Parliament since 1996

Mohammad Reza Sheibani, the Iranian ambassador designate to Lebanon, whom Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry declared persona non grata after it withdrew its approval of his candidature and ordered him to leave Beirut

Ahmad Asaad Baalbaki and Ali Ahmad Safawi, both security officials of the Amal Movement, a political ally and security partner of Hezbollah. Safawi is the commander of the Lebanese Amal militia in southern Lebanon and led its forces in joint Hizballah-Amal military operations against Israel

Brigadier General Khattar Nasser Eldin, head of the Lebanese General Directorate for General Security, for sharing intelligence with Hezbollah

Colonel Samir Hamadi, a senior Lebanese intelligence official.

REUTERS