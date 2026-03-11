Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump again signalled on March 11 there could be a swift ending to the US war with Iran, saying there is little left in Iran for US forces to attack.

There is “practically nothing left to target”, and the war will end “soon”, Mr Trump was quoted as saying in an interview with Axios. “Any time I want it to end, it will end.”

Mr Trump has given repeated mixed messages about the timing and aims of the war, but he also said on March 10 the ending could come “soon”.

The US President faces negative domestic polls and fears over the global economic disruption from the US-Israeli operation against Iran.

Accusations that the White House launched the war without preparing for consequences, including Iranian disruption of oil tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, are putting the 79-year-old Republican under political pressure.

Speculation is mounting that Mr Trump may seek a quick exit in an attempt to save his party from further damage ahead of November midterm elections for control of Congress.

However, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on March 11 that “this operation will continue without any time limit, as long as necessary, until we achieve all the objectives”.

And Iran says it is ready to fight back.

The United States and Israel should “consider the possibility that they will be engaged in a long-term war of attrition that will destroy the entire American economy and the world economy, and will cause all of its military capabilities to be eroded to the point of destruction”, Mr Ali Fadavi, adviser to the commander-in-chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, told state television.