US military vehicles moving ahead of buses transporting Islamic State detainees from Syria to Iraq, in Qamishli, Syria, on Feb 8.

DAMASCUS - US forces have withdrawn to Jordan from Syria’s Al-Tanf base, where they had been deployed as part of the international coalition against the Islamic State group, two Syrian military sources told AFP on Feb 11.

One source said “the American forces withdrew entirely from Al-Tanf base today” and decamped to another in Jordan, adding Syrian forces were being deployed to replace them.

A second source confirmed the withdrawal, adding the Americans had been moving equipment out for the past 15 days.

The second source said the US troops would “continue to coordinate with the base in Al-Tanf from Jordan”.

During the Syrian civil war and the fight against the Islamic State (IS), US forces were deployed in the country’s Kurdish-controlled north-east and at Al-Tanf, near the borders with Jordan and Iraq.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) had been a major partner of the anti-IS coalition, and were instrumental in the group’s territorial defeat in Syria in 2019.

However, after the fall of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad over a year ago, the United States has drawn closer to the new government in Damascus, recently declaring that the need for its alliance with the Kurds had largely passed.

Syria agreed to join the anti-IS coalition when President Ahmed al-Sharaa visited the White House in November.

As Mr Sharaa’s authorities seek to extend their control over all of Syria, the Kurds have come under pressure to integrate their forces and de facto autonomous administration into the state, striking an agreement to do so last month after losing territory to advancing government troops.

Since then, the US has been conducting an operation to transfer around 7,000 suspected jihadists from Syria – where many were being held in detention facilities by Kurdish fighters – to neighbouring Iraq.

Following the withdrawal from Al-Tanf and the government’s advances in the north-east, US troops are mainly now based at the Qasrak base in Hasakeh, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Despite IS’ territorial defeat, the group remains active.

It was blamed for a December attack in Palmyra in which a lone gunman opened fire on American personnel, killing two US soldiers and a US civilian.

Washington later conducted retaliatory strikes on IS targets in Syria. AFP