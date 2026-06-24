US forces killed Islamic State leader in Syria airstrike, Central Command says

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WASHINGTON, June 24 - The U.S. military conducted an airstrike in northwestern Syria last week that killed a senior Islamic State leader, U.S. Central Command said on Wednesday.

The strike, carried out on Friday, was part "of ongoing U.S. efforts to disrupt and eliminate terrorists seeking to attack Americans abroad or the U.S. homeland" and killed Ali Husayn al-Ulaywi, it said in a statement on X.

Islamic State has declared a new phase of operations in Syria against the government of President Ahmed al-Sharaa, carrying out a spate of attacks since February. Last year, Sharaa's government joined the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State.

On Saturday, the militant group claimed responsibility for an attack near the city of Manbij in Syria's northeastern Aleppo province.

Islamic State controlled around a quarter or more of Syria at the peak of its power during the Syrian civil war a decade ago, before being driven out of the territory by a U.S.-led coalition and other foes. REUTERS