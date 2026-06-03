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US fires Hellfire missile at tanker heading towards Iran

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The US military’s Central Command posted a video showing the missile strike the tanker.

The US military’s Central Command posted a video showing the missile strike the tanker.

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  • US military disabled the MT Lexie tanker heading for Iran with a Hellfire missile on June 2, after its crew ignored warnings.
  • This strike is part of a US blockade to pressure Iran into a peace agreement on President Trump's terms.
  • The Lexie is the sixth ship disabled since April 13; 122 vessels have also been redirected from Iranian ports.

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WASHINGTON - The US military fired a Hellfire missile at a tanker heading towards Iran on June 2 as part of a blockade being imposed by President Donald Trump, who is pressing Tehran to negotiate a peace agreement on his terms.

The US military’s Central Command posted a video showing the missile strike the tanker and said it targeted the Botswana-flagged M/T Lexie’s engine room, disabling it.

“The ship’s crew ignored repeated warnings, failing to comply with directions from US forces multiple times over a 24-hour period,” Central Command said in a statement.

“A US aircraft ultimately disabled the vessel by firing a Hellfire missile into the ship’s engine room, preventing the tanker from reaching Iran.”

The Lexie is the sixth ship that the US military has disabled since it started its blockade of Iran on April 13.

The US military says it has also redirected 122 vessels that were seeking to enter or exit Iranian ports so far. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.