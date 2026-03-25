US expected to send thousands more soldiers to Middle East, sources say

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FILE PHOTO: The Pentagon logo is seen behind the podium in the briefing room at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo

WASHINGTON, March 24 - The Pentagon is expected to send thousands of soldiers from the U.S. Army's elite 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday, adding to a massive U.S. military buildup even as President Donald Trump talks about a possible deal with Tehran to end the war.

Reuters first reported on March 18 that Trump's administration was considering deploying thousands of additional U.S. troops, a move that would expand options to include deployment of forces inside Iranian territory. Such an escalation could dramatically raise the stakes in the conflict, which is already in its fourth week and has roiled global markets.

The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, did not specify where in the Middle East the troops would go or when they would arrive in the region. The soldiers are stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

The U.S. military referred questions to the White House, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

No decision had been made to send troops into Iran itself, one of the sources told Reuters, but they will build up capacity for potential future operations in the region.

One of the sources said the Pentagon was set to send between 3,000 and 4,000 soldiers.

The soldiers' deployment follows Reuters' March 20 report about the U.S. decision to send thousands of Marines and sailors aboard the USS Boxer, an amphibious assault ship, along with its Marine Expeditionary Unit and accompanying warships to the Middle East.

Prior to the additional forces being sent to the region, there were 50,000 U.S. troops there. News of reinforcements comes just a day after Trump postponed threats to bomb Iranian power plants, saying there had been "productive" talks with Iran.

But after Trump's Truth Social comment on Monday, Iran denied that any talks had been held.

TRUMP WEIGHS NEXT STEPS

Sources had previously said the U.S. military was looking at options in the Iran war including securing the Strait of Hormuz, potentially by deploying U.S. forces to Iran's shoreline.

The Trump administration has also discussed options to send ground forces to Iran's Kharg Island, the hub for 90% of Iran's oil exports, Reuters has reported.

The 82nd Airborne Division, which can deploy within 18 hours of receiving orders, specializes in carrying out parachute assaults.

Any use of U.S. ground troops - even for a limited mission - could pose significant political risks for Trump, given low American public support for the Iran campaign and Trump's own pre-election promises to avoid entangling the U.S. in new Middle East conflicts.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll published on Tuesday found that 35% of Americans approve of the U.S. strikes on Iran, down from 37% in a survey conducted last week. Some 61% disapproved of the strikes, compared to 59% last week.

The U.S. has carried out strikes against 9,000 targets inside Iran since U.S. and Israeli military operations against Iran started on February 28. REUTERS