US expands sanctions on Iran over oil sales, weapons programmes

A woman walking past the flag and map of Iran painted on a wall in Tehran on Feb 25.

WASHINGTON - The US Treasury Department on Feb 25 imposed sanctions on more than 30 individuals, entities and “shadow fleet” vessels it said enabled Iran’s illicit petroleum sales, ballistic missiles and weapons production.

The Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control also targeted multiple networks that enable Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics to secure the precursor materials and machinery required for ballistic missile and other weapons production, the department said.

Republican President Donald Trump has launched a campaign to clamp down on Iran’s economy. He also sent US military forces to the Middle East and warned of a possible attack if Tehran does not reach a deal to resolve the longstanding dispute over its nuclear programme.

Mr Trump briefly laid out his case for a possible attack in his State of the Union address to Congress on Feb 24.

Iran says its nuclear research is for civilian energy production. A senior Iranian official told Reuters on Feb 22 that Tehran and Washington remain sharply divided over which sanctions should be lifted and when.

Iran did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the new sanctions.

The sanctions targeted 12 shadow fleet vessels and their owners or operators that have collectively transported hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products, the Treasury said.

The shadow fleet refers to ships that carry oil that is under sanctions. They are typically old, their ownership opaque and they sail without the top-tier insurance cover needed to meet international standards for major oil companies and many ports.

“Iran exploits financial systems to sell illicit oil, launder the proceeds, procure components for its nuclear and conventional weapons programmes, and support its terrorist proxies,” Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said in a statement. REUTERS