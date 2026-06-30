US envoy Witkoff and Kushner will be in Qatar, no meeting with Iran, Qatari official says

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Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, Special Envoy for Peace Missions listen as Vice President JD Vance speaks during a news conference after meeting with representatives from Pakistan and Iran, Sunday, April 12, 2026, in Islamabad, Pakistan. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS

DOHA, June 30 - U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will be in Doha to meet Qatari mediators to discuss U.S.-Iran negotiations, Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

• There will not be a high-level meeting between Washington and Tehran, Majed Al Ansari told a media briefing.

• Qatar has not transferred $6 billion of Iranian frozen funds to Tehran, he added.

• Doha has been coordinating with Oman, which sits on the western coast of the Strait of Hormuz, on the safe passage for vessels. REUTERS