US envoy says Israel sent Iron Dome battery, personnel to UAE

JERUSALEM, May 12 - U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said on Tuesday that Israel had sent an Iron Dome battery and personnel to operate the air defence system to the United Arab Emirates.

"Israel just sent (the UAE) Iron dome batteries and personnel to help them operate them. How come? Because there’s an extraordinary relationship between the UAE and Israel based on the Abraham Accords," Huckabee said at an event in Tel Aviv, referring to a 2020 deal that saw Israel establish ties with the UAE.

A source briefed on the matter told Reuters that Israel had sent air defence systems to the UAE to help it defend against Iranian attacks during the war.

Iran has targeted the UAE more than any other country since the start of the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran on February 28, and has continued to launch attacks during the current truce.

Senior Emirati official Anwar Gargash, an adviser to the country's president, said on March 17 that Iranian attacks on its Arab neighbours would strengthen relations between Israel and those Arab states that have diplomatic ties with Israel. REUTERS