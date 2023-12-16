US envoy hints at disagreement with Israel over timing to scale down war

CAIRO/GAZA - The United States hinted on Dec 15 at disagreement with Israel over how quickly to scale down the war in Gaza, with President Joe Biden’s national security adviser saying such timing was now the subject of “intensive discussion” between the allies.

With intense ground fighting having expanded this month across the length of the Gaza Strip and aid organisations warning of a humanitarian catastrophe, Mr Biden said at the start of the week that Israel risked losing international support because of “indiscriminate” air strikes killing Palestinian civilians.

Mr Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, visited Israel on Dec 14 and Dec 15, and US officials briefed journalists that he was carrying a message to Israel to scale down the broad military campaign and transition to more narrowly targeted operations against Hamas leaders.

The New York Times quoted four US officials as saying Mr Biden wanted that to happen in around three weeks. But speaking to reporters, Mr Sullivan avoided a direct answer about the timing.

“There will be a transition to another phase of this war, one that is focused in more precise ways on targeting the leadership and on intelligence-driven operations,” he said.

“When exactly that happens and under exactly what conditions will be a continuing intensive discussion between the United States and Israel,” he said.

“The conditions and the timing for that was obviously a subject of conversation I had with” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, other Israeli government leaders and military commanders, added Mr Sullivan.

During Mr Sullivan’s visit, Israeli officials publicly emphasised that they would carry on the war until they achieve their stated aim of eradicating Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist militant group whose fighters rampaged through Israeli towns killing 1,200 people and capturing 240 hostages on Oct 7.

Mr Netanyahu told Mr Sullivan on Dec 14 that Israel would fight “until absolute victory”. Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said the war would “last more than several months”.

Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy said Israel was winning the war and degrading Hamas, citing as evidence a reduction in the number of rockets fired into Israel.

But hours later there were sirens in Jerusalem and explosions overhead from at least three interceptions by Israel’s Iron Dome air defences, for the first time in weeks.

The armed wing of Hamas claimed responsibility the rocket attack in response to “Zionist massacres against civilians”.