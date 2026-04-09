Straitstimes.com header logo

US did not agree that ceasefire with Iran would cover Lebanon, V-P Vance says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US Vice-President J.D. Vance speaking to the media in Budapest on April 8 before boarding Air Force Two to return to Washington DC.

US Vice-President J.D. Vance speaking to the media in Budapest on April 8 before boarding Air Force Two to return to Washington DC.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

BUDAPEST - Vice-President J.D. Vance on April 8 said Tehran’s negotiators thought the US-Iran ceasefire agreed to on April 7 included Lebanon, but the US had in fact not agreed to that.

“I think this comes from a legitimate misunderstanding. I think the Iranians thought that the ceasefire included Lebanon, and it just didn’t,” Mr Vance told reporters in Budapest.

The US position was that the ceasefire would focus on Iran and US allies, including Israel and the Gulf Arab states, he added.

That position contradicts comments by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a key intermediary in the US-Iran ceasefire talks, who had said the truce would include Lebanon.

Mr Vance said Israel had agreed to show restraint in Lebanon, without providing details.

“The Israelis, as I understand it... have actually offered to, frankly, to check themselves a little bit in Lebanon, because they want to make sure that our negotiation is successful,” Mr Vance said. REUTERS

More on this topic
Huge strategic defeat for the US? There is now a two-week ceasefire but hard questions remain
Fearing loss of control, Israel reluctantly backs US-Iran ceasefire but keeps Hezbollah fight out of it
See more on

Iran war

Iran

United States

JD Vance

Lebanon

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.