US deploys Patriot air defence batteries to Iraqi bases

BAGHDAD • The US has deployed Patriot air defence batteries to Iraqi bases to protect American troops recently targeted by Iranian missiles, US and Iraqi military sources have told Agence France-Presse.

Washington and Baghdad had been negotiating the placement of the defence system since January, when Teheran fired ballistic missiles at the western Iraqi base of Ain al-Asad, which hosts American and other foreign troops.

It was not immediately clear whether the US had ultimately received the Iraqi government's approval. One of the Patriot batteries was deployed to Ain al-Asad last month and was being assembled, according to a US defence official and an Iraqi military source on Monday. Another battery was deployed to a base in Arbil, the capital of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region, the US official said.

Two more batteries destined for Iraq were still in Kuwait, the official added. The Patriot systems consist of high-performance radars and interceptor missiles capable of destroying incoming ballistic missiles in flight.

Iraq had resisted the deployment because it feared its powerful neighbour Iran - the US' main regional foe - would see it as a threat and further ramp up tensions. Top Iraqi officials who met US Central Command chief General Kenneth McKenzie in February suggested Washington could grant Baghdad some political "cover" by reducing its troop presence in Iraq as it deployed the missiles, a US military source with knowledge of the talks said.

In recent weeks, the US-led coalition has significantly drawn down troop levels in Iraq.

On Monday, the alliance pulled out of a military base in the northern city of Mosul, marking the fourth location it withdrew from last month. Coalition officials said the ultimate aim was to continue supporting Iraqi forces battling militants remnants, but "from fewer bases and with fewer people".

The alliance is also temporarily withdrawing hundreds of trainers, as Iraq's military has halted all training since early last month to minimise the risk of the coronavirus spreading among its forces.

"The US objective for the Patriots is to protect its troops... now at a smaller number of bases," said a Western diplomat in Baghdad.

On Monday, Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi warned against any "offensive military action without the approval of the Iraqi government", but did not specifically mention the Patriots. The statement from his office also objected to what it described as "unlicensed planes" in various parts of Iraq.

The US-led coalition is required to get approval from the Iraqi government to fly any surveillance drones and planes, but those permissions expired in early January.

The US had kept the drones in the air anyway, a senior American defence official said, after months of deadly rocket attacks on Iraqi bases hosting foreign troops.

Washington has blamed the attacks on Iran-aligned elements of the Hashed al-Shaabi, a military network formally integrated into Iraq's security forces.

