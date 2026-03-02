US defence chief Hegseth refuses to rule out ‘boots on ground’ in Iran

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth says the US, in its war with Iran, will “go as far as we need to go”.

Follow our live coverage here.

WASHINGTON – US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth declined on March 2 to rule out putting troops on the ground in Iran, and indicated the war launched over the weekend could go on for as long as six weeks.

US forces began carrying out sweeping strikes on Iran on Feb 28 in concert with military action by Israel, and have struck hundreds of targets across the country since then, including the Islamic republic’s missiles, navy and command-and-control sites.

When asked if the United States already had boots on the ground, Mr Hegseth told a news conference: “No, but we’re not going to go into the exercise of what we will or will not do.”

“We’ll go as far as we need to go,” he said.

“I think it’s one of those fallacies for a long time that this department or presidents or others should tell the American people and our enemies by the way, ‘Here’s exactly what we’ll do, here’s exactly how long we’ll go’,” he said.

As for how long the war will last, Mr Hegseth said: “Four weeks, two weeks, six weeks, it could move up. It could move back.”

He sought to differentiate the Iran operation from past long-running US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, saying the war is not an effort to build democracy in Iran.

“No stupid rules of engagement, no nation building quagmire, no democracy-building exercise. No politically correct wars. We fight to win, and we don’t waste time or lives,” he said.

“This is not Iraq. This is not endless,” Mr Hegseth insisted. “Our generation knows better and so does this president. He called the last 20 years of nation building wars ‘dumb’, and he’s right.”

“With every passing day, our capabilities get stronger and Iran’s get weaker. We set the terms of this war from start to finish. Our ambitions are not utopian, they are realistic scoped to our interests and the defence of our people and our allies,” he added.

General Dan Caine, the top US military officer, spoke alongside Mr Hegseth, saying that air superiority has been achieved over Iran.

Strikes by American forces “resulted in the establishment of local air superiority. This air superiority will not only enhance the protection of our forces, but also allow them to continue the work over Iran”, Gen Caine said. AFP