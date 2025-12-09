US Congress moves toward repeal of tough 'Caesar' sanctions on Syria

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa speaks during a Ministerial formation of the government of the Syrian Arab Republic, in Damascus, Syria March 29, 2025. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 - A set of tough U.S. sanctions imposed on Syria under its former leader Bashar al-Assad could be lifted within weeks, after their repeal was included in a sweeping defense policy bill unveiled during the weekend and due for votes in Congress within days.

The Senate and House of Representatives included repeal of the so-called Caesar sanctions, a move seen as key to Syria's economic recovery, in a compromise version of the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, a sweeping annual defense policy bill that was unveiled late on Sunday.

The provision in the 3,000-page defense bill repeals the 2019 Caesar Act and requires regular reports from the White House certifying that Syria's government is fighting Islamic State militants, upholding religious and ethnic minority rights within the country and not taking unilateral, unprovoked military action against its neighbors, including Israel.

The NDAA is expected to pass by the end of this year and be signed into law by President Donald Trump, whose fellow Republicans hold majorities in both the House and Senate and lead the committees that wrote the bill.

Lifting the sanctions is considered a key to the success of Syria's new government. Several Saudi Arabian firms are planning billion-dollar investments in the country as part of Riyadh's drive to support the country's recovery. The U.S. sanctions have been a significant obstacle to Syria's economic revival.

Trump announced plans to lift all sanctions on Syria during a meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in May, and his administration has suspended them temporarily. However, the Caesar sanctions, the most stringent restrictions, can only be removed permanently by an act of Congress.

The 2019 Caesar Act imposed wide-ranging sanctions on Syria targeting individuals, companies and institutions linked to Assad, who was the president of Syria from 2000 until his ouster in 2024 by rebel forces led by Sharaa.

Syrian central bank Governor AbdulKader Husrieh told Reuters last week that the country's economy was growing faster than had been expected. He described the repeal of many U.S. sanctions as "a miracle."

The sanctions are named after a Syrian military photographer, code-named "Caesar," who smuggled out thousands of gruesome photos documenting torture and war crimes by Assad's government. REUTERS