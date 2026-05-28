US carries out new strikes in Iran against a military site and drones, official says

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Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz seen from the beach of Iran's Bandar Abbas. The military site that was struck was an Iranian ground control station in Bandar Abbas that was about to launch a fifth drone.

WASHINGTON - The United States military carried out new strikes overnight in Iran targeting a military site and shooting down four Iranian one-way attack drones that officials believed posed a threat around the Strait of Hormuz, a US official told Reuters on May 27.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said t he military site that was struck was an Iranian ground control station in Iran’s Bandar Abbas that was about to launch a fifth drone.

The US military strikes, which have not been previously reported, came during negotiations to end a three-month-old war that has killed thousands and sent global energy prices sharply higher since it began on Feb 28 with US and Israeli attacks.

“These actions were measured, purely defensive, and intended to maintain the ceasefire,” the official said.



Oil prices jumped about 2 per cent in early Thursday trading after Reuters reported the fresh strikes.

Brent crude futures rose US$1.90, or 2.02 per cent, to US$96.19 a barrel by 0015 GMT (8.15am Singapore time), while the more active August contract gained US$1.64 or 1.78 per cent, to US$93.89. The July contract is set to expire on May 29.

The US West Texas Intermediate futures were up US$1.73, or 1.95 per cent, at US$90.41.

Both benchmarks slipped more than 5 per cent to touch their lowest in a month in the previous session on the possibility of a US-Iran deal to end their war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump earlier on May 27 dismissed a Iranian state media report that Iran and Oman would jointly manage shipping through the Strait of Hormuz as part of a peace deal.

He said the waterway would remain open.

The US last carried out what it called defensive strikes against Iran on May 25, in what Iran called a violation of the countries’ fragile ceasefire.



The US targets included boats attempting to lay mines and missile launch sites that the US military’s Central Command said posed a threat to US forces. REUTERS