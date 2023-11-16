US Capitol police clash with protesters demanding Gaza ceasefire

Police and demonstrators argue outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington on Nov 15. PHOTO: REUTERS
The demonstration was organised by three advocacy groups to demand a ceasefire in Gaza. PHOTO: REUTERS
Demonstrators during the event hosted by the Democratic Socialists of America, IfNotNow Movement and Jewish Voice for Peace. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
19 sec ago
Published
13 min ago

WASHINGTON - Police in riot gear used pepper spray and made arrests to try to disperse demonstrators who had gathered outside the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters in Washington on Wednesday evening to demand a ceasefire in Gaza.

The demonstration was organised by three advocacy groups and took place in an area near the US Capitol building.

US Capitol Police said its officers were "working to keep back approximately 150 people who are illegally and violently protesting".

"Officers are making arrests," it said on X. It advised people to stay away from the area.

Police used pepper spray against the demonstrators and fired projectiles containing chemical irritants, a Reuters journalist said.

Video of the demonstration posted on social media showed officers pushing protesters who had huddled together, chanting: "Let us live".

They wore black shirts reading "ceasefire now". REUTERS

More On This Topic
Biden says he made it clear to Israel it would be a mistake to occupy Gaza
UN, Red Cross alarmed over Gaza raid: ‘Hospitals are not battlegrounds’

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top