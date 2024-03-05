US calls on Hamas to accept ceasefire terms

WASHINGTON - The White House on Monday said a temporary ceasefire in Gaza was essential to a hostage deal and called on Hamas to accept the terms currently on the table, as talks to secure a truce proceeded in Cairo.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that the United States still hoped to conclude a ceasefire-for-hostages deal by the start of Ramadan on March 10.

He said Hamas has yet to agree to the terms of a proposed ceasefire deal that would include a six-week ceasefire in exchange for the release of some of the sick, elderly and wounded hostages taken by the Palestinian militants in their Oct. 7 assault on southern Israel.

Kirby also said the United States would airdrop more humanitarian supplies into Gaza and was exploring using a maritime option for getting in more aid. He said truck deliveries had been slowed by opposition from some members of Israel's cabinet.

"Israel bears a responsibility here to do more," he said. REUTERS

