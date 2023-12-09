US blocks UN Security Council demand for humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

UNITED NATIONS, United States - The United States on Dec 8 vetoed a United Nations Security Council demand for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza, diplomatically isolating Washington as it shields its ally.

Thirteen Security Council members voted in favour of a brief draft resolution, put forward by the United Arab Emirates, while Britain abstained.

The vote came after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a rare move on Dec 6 to formally warn the 15-member council of a global threat from the two-month-long war.

“It’s not an issue about isolation. It’s an issue about what we think is best to try to end this conflict as soon as possible and also to help facilitate more humanitarian assistance going into Gaza,” Deputy US Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood told reporters, ahead of the vote.

“We can’t just snap our fingers and the conflict stops. This is a very, very difficult situation,” he said.

The US and Israel oppose a ceasefire because they believe it would only benefit Hamas.

Washington instead supports pauses in fighting to protect civilians and allow the release of hostages taken by Hamas in a deadly Oct 7 attack on Israel.

A seven-day pause - that saw Hamas release some hostages and an increase in humanitarian aid to Gaza - ended on Dec 1.

After several failed attempts to take action, the Security Council last month called for pauses in fighting to allow aid access to Gaza, which Mr Guterres on Dec 8 described as a “spiralling humanitarian nightmare.”