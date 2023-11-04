US, Arab leaders to meet over Gaza as Palestinian deaths mount

GAZA/AMMAN – Washington’s top diplomat was due to hear on Saturday Arab demands for a ceasefire, as Gaza health officials reported that at least 15 people were killed in an Israeli air strike on an ambulance that targeted Hamas militants.

The ambulance hit by the Israeli strike was part of a convoy carrying injured Palestinians at Gaza City’s biggest hospital, Al Shifa, Gaza health officials said on Friday.

“Upon their arrival (at) Al Shifa, (Israel) directly targeted the convoy’s second vehicle, committing a terrible massacre that claimed the lives of 15 and wounded more than 60,” Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qidra said.

Israel’s military said it identified and hit an ambulance “being used by a Hamas terrorist cell”, and that a number of Hamas fighters were killed.

“We emphasise that this area is a battle zone. Civilians in the area are repeatedly called upon to evacuate southwards for their own safety,” the military said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry challenged Israel over the bombing of the ambulance and demanded it provide proof that the ambulance was carrying militants.

“The occupation conducted an ugly massacre in which… 15 people were martyred, and 60 other people were wounded, including a number of the displaced,” Mr Al-Qidra said.

Israel has accused Hamas of concealing command centres and tunnel entrances in Al Shifa, something Hamas and the hospital denies.

Israel’s ground forces encircled Gaza City on Thursday after stepping up a bombing campaign it said aims at wiping out Hamas, after the militant group killed 1,400 people and took more than 240 hostages in an Oct 7 assault in southern Israel.

Israel in October ordered all civilians to leave the northern part of the Gaza Strip, including Gaza City, and head to the south of the enclave, which it has also continued to bomb.

Gaza’s living conditions, already dire before the fighting, have deteriorated further.

Food is scarce, residents have resorted to drinking salty water, medical services are collapsing, and Gaza health officials say more than 9,250 Palestinians have been killed.