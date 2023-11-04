US, Arab leaders to meet over Gaza as Palestinian deaths mount

GAZA/AMMAN - Gaza health officials said 15 people were killed in an Israeli air strike on an ambulance that the military said targeted Hamas militants, and Washington's top diplomat was due to hear Arab demands for a ceasefire in a meeting on Saturday in Jordan.

The Israeli strike hit an ambulance that was part of a convoy carrying injured Palestinians at Gaza's biggest hospital, al-Shifa, health officials in the Hamas-run enclave said on Friday.

"Upon their arrival to al-Shifa, (Israel) directly targeted the convoy's second vehicle, committing a terrible massacre that claimed the lives of 15 (people) and wounded more than 60," health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra said.

Israel's military said it had identified and hit an ambulance "being used by a Hamas terrorist cell" in the battle zone, and that a number of Hamas fighters were killed.

"We emphasise that this area is a battle zone. Civilians in the area are repeatedly called upon to evacuate southwards for their own safety," the military said.

Hamas official Izzat El Reshiq said allegations its fighters were present were "baseless". The military gave no evidence to support its assertion that the ambulance was linked to Hamas but said it intended to release additional information.

Reuters was unable to independently verify accounts from either side.

Israel has accused Hamas of concealing command centres and tunnel entrances in al-Shifa, something Hamas and the hospital denies.

Israel's ground forces encircled Gaza City on Thursday after stepping up a bombing campaign it says aims at wiping out Hamas, after the militant group killed 1,400 people and took more than 240 others hostage in an Oct. 7 assault in southern Israel.

Israel last month ordered all civilians to leave the northern part of the Gaza Strip, including Gaza City, and head to the south of the enclave, which it has also continued to bomb.

Gaza's living conditions, already dire before the fighting, have deteriorated further. Food is scarce, residents have resorted to drinking salty water, medical services are collapsing and Gaza health officials say more than 9,250 Palestinians have been killed.

The UN humanitarian office OCHA estimates that nearly 1.5 million of Gaza's 2.3 million population are internally displaced.