US and Iraq to ‘intensify cooperation’ to prevent terrorist attacks

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A fire on the grounds of the US embassy headquarters in Baghdad, Iraq, on March 17, after a reported drone and rocket attack.

– The United States and Iraq will “intensify cooperation” to prevent attacks and ensure Iraqi territory is not used to launch assaults against US facilities, Washington’s embassy in Baghdad said in a statement on March 27.

Since the war began on Feb 28 with US-Israeli strikes on Iran, Iraq has been increasingly drawn into a conflict it had sought to avoid at all costs.

Pro-Iran Iraqi armed groups have carried out drone and rocket attacks against multiple US targets including the embassy in Baghdad.

These pro-Iran factions, some of which are integrated into the Iraqi security forces, have themselves been regularly targeted by strikes, which the groups have blamed on the US or Israel.

The US embassy and Iraq released statements late on March 27, announcing the creation of a “High Joint Coordination Committee” to oversee efforts to tackle attacks in Iraq.

“The Iraqi and US sides decided to intensify cooperation to prevent terrorist attacks and ensure that Iraqi territory is not used as a launching point for any aggression against the Iraqi people, the Iraqi Security Forces, Iraqi strategic facilities and assets, as well as against US personnel, diplomatic missions, and the Global Coalition,” the US embassy in Baghdad said in a statement posted on social media platform X.

Relations between Washington and Baghdad have been strained as the Middle East war has gone on, with Iraq particularly unhappy over a strike on a medical clinic in western Iraq that killed seven members of the security forces.

It has not officially blamed the US, but did summon the country’s charge d’affaires over the strike. Washington has strongly denied targeting Iraqi security forces.

Earlier this week, Iraq granted the Popular Mobilisation Forces – a coalition of armed groups integrated into the regular armed forces that includes pro-Tehran factions – permission to “confront and respond” to attacks after 15 of its fighters were killed in an air strike.

Hours after the announcement on March 27, an AFP journalist heard an explosion near the international airport in Erbil, with a witness saying they saw smoke.

The city is home to a major US consulate complex, and the airport hosts military advisers with the US-led anti-jihadist international coalition.

Late on March 27, the influential Tehran-backed Kataeb Hezbollah – designated a terror organisation by Washington – announced it would extend a pause on attacks against the US embassy.

It first announced the pause on March 19 and has extended it once already. AFP